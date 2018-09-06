× DCI, Federal Agents at Farm Where Suspect in Mollie Tibbetts’ Murder Worked

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — Federal, state and local agents were on site Thursday morning at the Poweshiek County farm that employed the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts.

Twenty-four-year-old Cristhian Rivera worked at Yarrabee Farms near Brooklyn between four and seven years. Owners of the farm say he worked under an assumed name and they did not know him as Cristhian Rivera.

Officials say he was living in the U.S. illegally.

Yarrabee Farms issued a statement about the presence of law enforcement Thursday, saying it was a scheduled visit.

“Yarrabee Farms continues to cooperate with local, state, and federal authorities. Federal authorities requested to visit the farm today, and met with employees and owners. The visit lasted approximately two hours.”

Investigators have not commented on their presence at the farm.

Rivera is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared while jogging on July 18th. Rivera led authorities to Mollie’s body, which was hidden in a cornfield on August 21st.