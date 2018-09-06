Feds Visit Farm Where Man Charged with Killing Mollie Tibbetts Worked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — Federal, state and local agents were on site Thursday morning at the Poweshiek County farm that employed the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts.

Twenty-four-year-old Cristhian Rivera worked at Yarrabee Farms near Brooklyn between four and seven years. Owners of the farm say he worked under an assumed name and they did not know him as Cristhian Rivera.

Officials say he was living in the U.S. illegally.

Yarrabee Farms issued a statement about the presence of law enforcement Thursday, saying it was a scheduled visit.

“Yarrabee Farms continues to cooperate with local, state, and federal authorities. Federal authorities requested to visit the farm today, and met with employees and owners. The visit lasted approximately two hours.”

Investigators have not commented on their presence at the farm.

Rivera is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared while jogging on July 18th. Rivera led authorities to Mollie’s body, which was hidden in a cornfield on August 21st.

Meanwhile, community members in town say they're still reeling from the shock of Mollie's death.

"You don't see the kids out anymore, as much," said Sharon Plants, a Brooklyn resident. "Or, if you do see the kids, they're with parents. You know, I'm a runner, and I don't see those runners out there anymore that I used to see, or if you do see them, they're in groups. Walkers are in groups, so I think the community is scared still. Still a little bit in shock of everything that's happened. And just, you know, you're locking your cars, you're locking your house. It's just, I don't know that we'll ever get over this. I really don't."