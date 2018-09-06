× Iowa CCI Rolls Out Policy To Help End Racial Profiling

DES MOINES, Iowa– Thursday, Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement met with Des Moines city leaders, and members of the community.

The goal was talk about a policy that would help combat racial profiling.

Advocates fought but failed to pass anti racial profiling laws this past legislative session.

Iowa CCI remains hopeful change can happen on a local level, but they need the help of Des Moines City Council.

The new policy suggestions would include:

“An ordinance that would ban racial profiling, stop perpetual stops, mandates data collection and transparency from Des Moines Police,” Sharon Zanders-Atkiss with Iowa CCI said.

Next, Iowa CCI plans to present their suggestions to the entire city council, a date for that has not been set.