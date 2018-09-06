Weather Alerts

Iowa CCI Rolls Out Policy To Help End Racial Profiling

Posted 8:41 pm, September 6, 2018, by , Updated at 08:53PM, September 6, 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa–  Thursday, Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement met with Des Moines city leaders, and members of the community.

The goal was talk about a policy that would help combat racial profiling.

Advocates fought but failed to pass anti racial profiling laws this past legislative session.

Iowa CCI remains hopeful change can happen on a local level, but they need the help of Des Moines City Council.

The new policy suggestions would include:

“An ordinance that would ban racial profiling, stop perpetual stops, mandates data collection and transparency from Des Moines Police,” Sharon Zanders-Atkiss with Iowa CCI said.

Next, Iowa CCI plans to present their suggestions to the entire city council, a date for that has not been set.