ATLANTIC, Iowa — A Cass County man is dead after being hit by an SUV while riding his bicycle Wednesday night.

The accident happened around 9:00 p.m. at the intersection of West 6th and Locust streets.

The Iowa State Patrol says 21-year-old Kayla Elliott was driving a suburban when she struck 21-year-old Rudy Moses’ bicycle. Moses was airlifted to the hospital but later died.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.