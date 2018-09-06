× Murder Trial of Paige Exline’s Stepbrother Moved to Decatur County

GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa — The murder trial of Patrick Thompson is being moved out of Guthrie County.

Thompson is charged with First Degree Murder for allegedly killing his stepsister, Paige Exline, and her cousin, Shakiah Cockerham, in an arson fire in May 2017.

His trial is scheduled to begin on September 17th. A judge ruled on Thursday that the trial should be moved to Decatur County.

Paige Exline’s father, James Exline, was convicted earlier this year of sexually abusing her. He is now serving a 75 year prison sentence. Noah Exline, Paige’s brother and James’ son, will stand trial on October 30th for allegedly sexually abuse Paige.