Poweshiek County Seeking State Disaster Declaration

MONTEZUMA, Iowa- The Poweshiek County Board of Supervisors has sent a request to the Iowa Governor, Kim Reynolds asking the county be declared a disaster area. The county has seen 3-5 inches of rain early this week, starting with heavy rainfall Saturday Night.

“As of this morning we met with the Supervisors at their normal meeting, we did get a disaster declaration signed by the Board of Supervisors, which was then uploaded to the State,” said County Emergency Manager, Brian Paul. “Hopefully sometime either today or tomorrow it will get put in front of the Governor, to sign.”

Paul said the County has had numerous roads close, due to flooding. At this time, though Poweshiek County is not in need of State help. The declaration would make state funds available to help those with flood damage, who qualify. Paul said most of the damage came in the form of water in the basements, in the southeast part of the County.

Waters were receding on Thursday, Paul was keeping a list of roads closed.

“We’ve had upwards of a dozen that were closed,some of them have been able to be re-opened, but some are still not,” said Paul. “Most of our flooding is in the far northeast part of the county, and the south east part of the county.”

Paul said residents needing assistance can apply online. Click on the Storm Reporting Tab.