KNOXVILLE, Iowa -- Even soaked in a September rain, the Knoxville Raceway's history and competition drives young Gage Stevens.

Gage has been around racing his entire life. When he was finally old enough he climbed behind the wheel. His racing career was nearly derailed, though, at the age of 10 when he broke both legs in crash and traded in his go-kart for a wheelchair. But bones heal and racing dreams never die.

Michael Admire has more on Gage's pursuit of the checkered flag.