× Suspect Arrested in Des Moines Bank Robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man police say robbed a Des Moines bank Wednesday afternoon is being held in the Polk County Jail.

Des Moines police say 64-year-old David Johnson robbed the Great Western Bank at 1347 E Euclid Ave. shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers used a K9 to track Johnson and he was arrested about 45 minutes later at Saylor Rd. and E. Holcomb Ave.

Police say Johnson did not use a weapon in the robbery and no one was injured. The cash taken during the robbery was recovered.

Johnson is charged with second degree burglary.