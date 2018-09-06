× ‘Tour de Fur’ Bike Ride Raises Money for New Animal Shelter

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — The Furry Friends Refuge, a no-kill animal shelter takes in 1,300 animals every year and they are working to build a brand-new facility to take in even more.

On Sunday, Furry Friends Refuge is having a fundraiser for the new facility. It is called the “Tour de Fur” and is a 16-mile bike ride with six stops along the way at places like Fox Brewing, Eggs and Jam, as well as the new facility’s construction site.

The new center is located on Mills Civic Parkway in West Des Moines and will cost $850,000. Furry Friends Refuge says the center will have an even bigger focus on sheltering dogs. The new shelter will have more rooms for the dogs as well as a bigger play area. Right now, their two existing shelters have an abundance of cats, from big to small and in all kinds of conditions. They even have a couple Guinea pigs. Furry Friends Refuge is a no-kill shelter that serves West Des Moines, Windsor Heights, Urbandale and Clive. They say any animal can come to their shelter, regardless of need.

“It doesn’t matter if they’re elderly, if they have medical issues or behavior issues, they all have a safe place to go in those communities. A lot of times, they may not be doing well in the situation that they are, so we can work with them and help them find a situation where they can thrive,” Furry Friends Refuge Volunteer Coordinator Rebecca Armes said.

Tour de Fur starts at noon on Sunday and is $25 per rider and the ride comes with two free drink tickets. You can find tickets and more information on the Furry Friends Refuge Facebook page.