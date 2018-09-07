× Arrest Made in Des Moines Two-Year-Old’s Death

DES MOINES, Iowa – An arrest has been made in the death of a Des Moines two-year-old back in May.

Des Moines police say 37-year-old Nicholas Rivera has been charged with child endangerment resulting in death in connection with the death of Calvin Risius.

The child was brought to Mercy Medical Center in the early morning hours of May 24th and died later that day.

Risius’ mother told Channel 13 that the boy died from lack of oxygen following a seizure.

Rivera turned himself in to authorities late Thursday night. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.

Police have not released many details about Risius’ death but say they expect to make another arrest in the case.