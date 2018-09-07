BGM Football Carrying Community On Angel Wings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PELLA, Iowa -- The production from BGM High School's starting quarterback has been impressive but it's not just Scott Tibbetts' five total touchdowns in the first two games, it is what's near his and his teammates' heart. "They are just doing it for their sister," said team manager Jordyn Nikkel. She added, "They all knew her their whole life so they are doing it for her." The Initials of Mollie Tibbets, Scott's sister on the front of the Bears' jerseys, set in a heart with wings. "Basically, it touches their heart and so they can keep her in their heart forever."

For a few hours each week football can clear their minds from a heartbreak they'll never forget but it's never far removed. The initials M.C.T for Mollie Cecilia Tibbetts are on the back of the helmet. It has become a view many opponents are seeing often as Bears players speed ahead of them into the end zone. Jordyn said, "It's like a little piece of like pride knowing that we are doing all this for her."

A school, community, family and her brother Scott carrying a tragic loss while carrying the team to victory each Friday night on the wings of an angel. "Every time they score a touchdown and win a game, I feel like she's watching down saying good job boys let's do it again next week," said Jordyn.

Scott was voted homecoming king earlier this week. The Bears defeated North Mahaska Friday night at Central College to stay undefeated at 3-0.