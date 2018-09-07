× City of Des Moines Hoping to Collect on Nearly $2 Million in Overdue Parking Tickets

DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines is reaching out to thousands of residents in the next week, hoping to recoup nearly $2 million in unpaid fines.

Postcards are going out in the mail next week to drivers with parking tickets from the City of Des Moines that are more than 120 days overdue. Those tickets total $1.8 million owed to the city. The postcards will outline these three easy ways to pay:

Online at https://pay.dmgov.org/ using the license plate or ticket number

In person on the first floor of City Hall, 400 Robert D. Ray Drive, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Monday through Friday with a cash, check, Visa or Mastercard

By mail with a check addressed to the City of Des Moines and sent to the Des Moines City Clerk's

Office, P.O. Box 10326, Des Moines, IA 50306-0326

If the tickets remain unpaid on October 12th, 2018 the city will submit them to a collection agency. That will only increase the cost and could negatively impact your credit rating.