Cop on a Rooftop Raises Money for Special Olympic Iowa

WEST DES MOINES — When getting your coffee Friday morning, don’t forget to look up! Local law enforcement officers are camping out on the rooftops of 22 Dunkin Donuts around Iowa to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Iowa.

Friday, if you donate between 6 and 11 A.M. you can receive a coupon for a free cup of coffee. This is the fourth-year local law enforcement has partnered with Dunkin’ Donuts for “Cop on a Rooftop” and in the last three years they have raised more than $55,000. The money goes toward making sports and activities accessible to Special Olympic athletes in Iowa.

“For those athletes to compete and have uniforms and have coaches and have transportation, we have nearly 15,000 kids and adults across the state who participate in Special Olympics and it’s an all year competition,” West Des Moines Police Chief Chris Scott said.