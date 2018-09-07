Flooded Hy-Vee Getting Closer to Opening Doors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A metro Hy-Vee that was under water during this summer's flash flooding is getting closer to re-opening their doors.

It's been an inconvenience for residents who normally shop at the MLK and Urbandale Ave. location even after the company partnered with DART to offer free rides to their Euclid location.

“Can’t wait, going to the east side to get my food at Hy-Vee is a real problem…when I want to go shopping it takes another hour out of my day” said Dave Hague.

The store is slated to open mid fall before the holidays, which is good news for people like Phillip Hope who find themselves driving longer distances to go shopping.

“Have you seen the gas prices? Have you seen what I drive?” said Hope standing next to his SUV.

Hy-Vee has tried to make the interim easier on shoppers by offering free shuttle rides to their Euclid location, and promising the renovation will be worth the wait.

The new additions will include a pizza bar, improved customer service area, a value section with sale items and a dollar section with products ranging from $1 to $5.

The free shuttle runs between the two Hy-Vees from 9-5, seven days a week, in 40-minute loops.