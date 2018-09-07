Food Bank Says Former Accounting Clerk Charged with Stealing Thousands was Hired & Vetted by Recruiting Firm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – A former Food Bank of Iowa employee has been arrested after police say she embezzled $35,000 from the non-profit organization.

Thirty-one-year-old Lauren Phillips turned herself in to authorities Thursday.

Phillips is facing two counts each of first degree theft, first degree fraudulent practices, forgery, and identity theft over $1,000. Police say she worked in the accounts department at the food bank for about a year.

She is being held in the Polk County Jail on a bond of $60,000.

The Food Bank of Iowa provides food to food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools and other organizations in 55 Iowa counties. On Friday, the food bank declined WHO-TV'S request for an interview, but they did provide the following statement: