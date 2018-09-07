Kinnick Ready to Host Cy-Hawk Showdown Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa – While day five of RVTV has most of the crew heading to Ottumwa Friday, Andy Fales jumped ahead a day and made the drive over to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

It’s 90 minutes to Ottumwa and 100 minutes to Iowa City. Andy picked Iowa City so he could talk about the amazing renovations to Kinnick’s north end zone ahead of the annual Cy-Hawk football game.

We got the very first media tour of the renovations a couple of weeks ago. The first thing you`ll notice is that it`s not finished and it won`t be until this time next year. But, the seating is open now, so fans got to try it out last week. That wasn`t much of a game with Northern Illinois, so the Hawkeyes didn`t really need the crowd to back them up. But Saturday, the Cyclones could feel the full effect of the new north end zone. It is steep, it is tall, and it should only reinforce Kinnick`s reputation.

“This is a wall of sound. These fans have always been loud but now that we’ve got this wall, these three decks...I don`t wanna be down there to be the opposing team,” said Univ. of Iowa associate AD Charlie Taylor.

The project manager for Kinnick Stadium, Mike Kearns, says “If you’re a football fan and you like to see plays develop like you do at home and on TV, then this is where you wanna see it.”

Kearns and Taylor are grown men with very important jobs, but sound as giddy as a couple of kids talking about this new north end zone. They couldn`t help but gush about how much better it`s made Kinnick Stadium, and how much better it will get once the concession stands, the bathrooms, the sports bar and the new jumbotron go in next year.