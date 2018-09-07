× Neighborhood-LIFT Program to Help Homebuyers with $15,000 Grant

DES MOINES, Iowa — Wells Fargo, city leaders and the Neighborhood Finance Corporation are teaming up to help make homeownership a possibility for those wanting to live in Polk County.

Thursday, they announced the Neighborhood-LIFT program. It’s a $4.7 million boost that will provide $15,000 dollar down payment assistance grants.

To be eligible, applicants need to meet income guidelines. There are also special parameters for veterans, first responders, and teachers.

“It’s an opportunity that’s going to make a difference for hardworking families who want to live here in our town and make this area their home,” said Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie.

Registration opens on Monday and applicants must attend a homebuyer education event later this month. Learn more about the program and its requirements here.