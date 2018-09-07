Weather Alerts

RVTV’s Scott Siepker Looks Into Iowa’s Diverse Coal Mining Past

Posted 11:20 am, September 7, 2018, by , Updated at 11:38AM, September 7, 2018

Scott Siepker takes a look at the coal industry, which shaped Albia and surrounding communities like Buxton in the late 19th century into the 20th century. Buxton became one of the most racially diverse communities in Iowa, for the time, as many black workers moved from the South to the area to work in the coal mines.