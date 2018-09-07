Scott Siepker takes a look at the coal industry, which shaped Albia and surrounding communities like Buxton in the late 19th century into the 20th century. Buxton became one of the most racially diverse communities in Iowa, for the time, as many black workers moved from the South to the area to work in the coal mines.
RVTV’s Scott Siepker Looks Into Iowa’s Diverse Coal Mining Past
-
WHO-HD’s RVTV Cy-Hawk Tailgate Hits The Road Monday
-
The Important Role Golf Played in Shaping Norwalk’s History
-
13RAW: Lee Greenwood Performs ‘God Bless the USA’ in Albia
-
Scott Siepker Presents a Brief History of Diagonal, Iowa
-
FaceOFF: Kyle Kempt’s New Look, Hawkeyes Everywhere
-
-
I THINK: Siepker Puts Hamilton the Musical in to Sports Terms We All Can Understand
-
History of Racing in Knoxville
-
Rain Can’t Wash Out RVTV Party in Norwalk
-
RVTV Street Party: Knoxville
-
RVTV 2018: Fun in the Rain and on the Fire Escape in Diagonal
-
-
FACEOFF: Seneca Ballin, All Iowa Attack, Hats Immature? Siepker in Drag
-
FACEOFF: Barnstormers, Puma, NBA Draft, Forgotten Trout, Hot Dogs
-
FACEOFF: Ferentz on Top, Hawkeye Coaching Greats, 99-81, Valley Tops Dowling, RVTV