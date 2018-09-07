× Suspect Identified in Multiple Hand Dryer Thefts

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have identified a suspect in a string of hand dryer thefts around the metro.

Des Moines Police are looking for 46-year-old John Wilson. They say he has stolen Dyson hand dryers from bathrooms at businesses in Des Moines.

He is also a suspect in similar thefts in Clive and Urbandale.

Wilson is wanted for second degree theft. If you have any information about his location you’re asked to contact Des Moines Police at 237-1442 or to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.