× Hawkeye State: Iowa Beats ISU 13-3 in CyHawk Classic

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The CyHawk Trophy will be staying on the University of Iowa campus for a fourth straight year.

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Iowa State Cyclones 13-3 on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in a defensive classic.

Iowa State took a 3-0 lead on their first drive of the game with a 23-yard field goal by Connor Assalley. The Hawkeyes would answer in the 2nd Quarter with a 31-yard field goal from Miguel Recinos. The teams would go in at halftime tied 3-3.

The Hawkeyes would add another field goal, this one a career high 48-yarder from Recinos in the 3rd quarter, giving them their first lead of the game, 6-3.

The Hawkeyes extended that lead to 13-3 in the 4th quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Mekhi Sargent. That score would hold until the final gun.

The Cyclones lost starting quarterback Kyle Kempt in the 4th quarter of the game. He was replaced by backup Zeb Noland. Noland would lose a fumble with under two minutes to go in the game, sealing the game for the Hawkeyes.

The win is the fourth in the row in the series for the Hawkeyes. They’ve won 8 of the last 11 as well.