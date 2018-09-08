× NASCAR Supporting “Team Caleb” at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — 11-year-old Caleb Hammond’s final wish was to have his casket decorated in stickers like a race car. But 12 NASCAR race cars will be adorned with a decal just for him this weekend.

Caleb Hammond was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia at nine years old. Treatment is no longer helping, so Caleb and his family decided not to continue. Caleb is an avid racing fan and recently got to ride in a Ferrari on the Iowa Speedway in Newton.

During the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, these three drivers all sported a Team Caleb decal on their cars:

#38 David Ragan

#34 Michael McDowell

#72 Corey LaJoie

During Sunday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series, these nine drivers will have the decal:

#74 Mike Harmon

#15 BJ McLeod

#78 Tommy Joe Martins

#8 Caesar Bacarella

#45 Josh Bilicki

#55 Bayley Currey

#39 Ryan Sieg

#38 JJ Yeley

#93 Jeff Green

