Pickleball Restaurant and Bar Opens in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A new West Des Moines restaurant and bar is now serving up something besides a place to watch the big game with food and drinks.

Smash Park has eight pickleball courts, bocce ball, shuffleboard, corn hole, board games, video games, a restaurant, and four bars.

“It really is about a healthy lifestyle a healthy, a healthy attitude, making something fun and social and interactive part of your life. Our menu has healthy options on it as well. So for our family it was about what can we do as a family and how can we be part of the community and provide something completely unique,” Co-Owner Kerri Lockyear said.

Smash Park’s main focus is pickleball, which combines three different sports: ping pong, badminton and tennis.

“You can watch how to play pickleball before you get on the courts as well as there is instruction sheets and there’s signage all over. It’s a game to 11, very easy to pick up and we have instruction here with our staff. So if you don’t know how to play, one of our staff will jump in and play with you,” Lockyear said.

Guests said Smash Park is a hit.

“I have played pickleball once before. Fun, very unique and definitely takes some skill. My first time out I saw some guys that look like they actually play consistently, probably an opportunity to practice up,” Smash Park guest Chase Pals said.

Even if you don’t play pickleball, there are plenty of other things to do.

“I don’t know if I will get that experimental. I don’t know how to play pickleball but I am open to learning. So far we’ve done shuffle board. We’ll probably do bocce ball and even corn hole,” Smash Park guest Lauren McCreight said.

Pals said it’s a one-of-a-kind attraction in the metro.

“They’ve got an opportunity for big kids, little kids, families, they really are hitting across the board here. We don’t have anything like this in the Des Moines metro and I think it’s going to do really well,” Pals said.

Smash Park is located at 6625 Coachlight Drive.