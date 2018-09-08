× Police Investigating After Shots Fired Nearby During Hoover Homecoming Game

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hoover High School’s homecoming football game was cut short on Friday night when gunshots rang out near the stadium.

With just over two minutes left to go in the game and with players still on the field, shots were heard in a parking lot near the stadium. Players and fans immediately began streaming for exits.

“I heard a commotion, I looked over to the left and then i heard about eight shots or more,” said Hoover player Anoine Reed-Nash, “So I just put on my helmet and started running towards the locker room.”

Police found multiple shell casings in a parking near the stadium. No one was injured. No arrests have been made. Witnesses reported a red sedan speeding away from the scene.