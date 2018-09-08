× Two People Injured in Shooting at Prospect Park Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were taken to area hopsitals Saturday night after a shooting occurred in Prospect Park. Des Moines Police are now looking for the two men they say are responsible.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. Police say two men were each with a group of others and shot at each other for unspecified reasons.

One of the victims was shot in the arm and was taken to Mercy Medical Center. Another victim was shot in the stomach and was taken to Broadlawns Medical Center.

Both are expected to recover from their injuries.