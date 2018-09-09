× Car Show Benefits Children with Cancer

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dozens of old – fashion, collector cars and motorcycles lined the streets of Downtown Des Moines this weekend.

More than 175 cars were featured at this years Concours d’ Elegance car show. The event’s purpose is to help kids with cancer. For the past five years, the event has partnered with the non – profit organization, Children’s Cancer Connection. Money raised from the show will go towards the organization’s summer camp programs.

“We have two summer camps that we do. One is for oncology kids and the other is for their siblings. Its pretty unique,” says Christina Hackbart, the development manager and volunteer coordinator for Children’s Cancer Connection. “It’s their one week that they get to go be normal kids. It`s the one week they get to see people who truly understand exactly what they are going through.

Each year, the event raises about $20,000, enough to send 50 kids to camp.