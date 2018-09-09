It was another fun year for RVTV. Diagonal, Norwalk, Knoxville, Albia and Ottumwa all braved the rain and made it fun. Thanks to all the fans, towns, and sponsors.
FACEOFF: The Curtain Drops on Another Successful RVTV Tour
-
FACEOFF: Ferentz on Top, Hawkeye Coaching Greats, 99-81, Valley Tops Dowling, RVTV
-
RVTV Street Party: Knoxville
-
RVTV Ottumwa: Rager on the River
-
WHO-HD’s RVTV Cy-Hawk Tailgate Hits The Road Monday
-
FACEOFF: ICubs Welcome US Citizens, Spotless Locker Room, RVTV Reunion, Miles Teller
-
-
RVTV 2018: Fun in the Rain and on the Fire Escape in Diagonal
-
FACEOFF: Kindness at State Softball, Hoover Wins it All, SEOC, Pat Green Ready to Wave
-
Rain Can’t Wash Out RVTV Party in Norwalk
-
FACEOFF: Seneca Ballin, All Iowa Attack, Hats Immature? Siepker in Drag
-
FACEOFF: Special Friday for BGM, Brian Ferentz throws shade, Kirk’s Mullet, Victory Day in Ames
-
-
FACEOFF: Baseball collision, No Football at Wrigley, ‘You’re killin’ me Smalls!
-
The Important Role Golf Played in Shaping Norwalk’s History
-
13RAW: Lee Greenwood Performs ‘God Bless the USA’ in Albia