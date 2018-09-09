Gardening Tips: September 8, 2018

Posted 9:24 am, September 9, 2018, by

After a week of rain, yards are lush and green but there are still signs that may be more noticeable now to determine if you have any problem areas in your grass. Earl May's Mark Thoms explains what to look for and then what to do to solve the issue. He also recommends that now is the time to prep plants you will be bringing in for the winter. The steps on what you need to do are included.