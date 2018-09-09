× Iowa Department of Corrections Looking for Escaped Inmate Convicted of Murder

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of corrections is asking for information on the whereabouts of an inmate who escaped on Sunday.

39-year-old Vincent Cortez Brown was absent for a head count at the Fort Des Moines Work Release Center.

Brown is 5’10” and weighs around 223 pounds.

Brown is serving a sentence for second degree murder for the death of Phyllis Davis. Davis was shot and killed while driving home from work on April 8, 1996. She had unknowingly drove between two cars engaged in a gun battle. David Flores, one of those drivers, fired the shot that killed Davis. Brown was the driver of the other vehicle involved.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact local police.