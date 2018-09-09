× Iowa State Patrol Tased, Arrested Man Following Pursuit

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa State Patrol officer had to tase and then arrest a man following a pursuit that turned into an assault on the officer.

Sergeant Nathan Ludwig said the officer tried to pull over 25-year-old Jacob Ira at around 1 p.m. Sunday for an equipment violation on his vehicle. Ira instead led the officer on a chase.

Ira tried to run on foot, but the officer caught up with him at 3509 Amherst St. Ira tried to fight the officer, who then used a taser to subdue him.

Ira was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of assault on a peace officer, interference with official acts, and multiple traffic citations. There was also a felony probation warrant out for his arrest.