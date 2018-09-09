× Report: Former Iowa Hawkeye Tight End Might Be President Trump’s Next Lawyer

DES MOINES, Iowa–Matt Whitaker–who played tight end for the Iowa Hawkeyes 1991 Rose Bowl team and later became U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa– is named as a possible replacement for President Donald Trump’s legal counsel, according to Axios.

Whitaker works as U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ chief of staff. And President Trump frequently belittles Sessions’ decisions. But Axios reports that despite that, Whitaker “managed to maintain a good standing inside the White House despite Trump’s hatred of Sessions.”

Current White House counsel Don McGahn announced last month that he will leave. McGahn reportedly spent 30 hours in interviews with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team regarding the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election where Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

Whitaker starred as a football player at Ankeny High School, was named to the all-state football team and later got inducted into the Iowa High School Football Hall of Fame.

He has attempted twice to get elected into public office. Whitaker previously ran for state treasurer in 2002 and U.S. Senate in 2014. He served as a contributor to CNN before taking the job with Sessions.