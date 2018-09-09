Victims of Shooting at Prospect Park Identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Two people are recovering in local hospitals after they were shot in Prospect Park.

The victims are 32-year-old Paye Blawou and 24-year-old Ruach Chuol Deng.

Des Moines Police said two black men were shooting at each other for unspecified reasons around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday

One of the victims was shot in the hand and taken to Mercy Medical Center and the other victim was shot in the stomach and taken to Broadlawns.

Police said both victims are expected to recover.

Police are still looking for the two men they believe fired the shots and the investigation is ongoing.