18 Year Old Des Moines Woman Charged in Death of Her Two Year Old Brother

DES MOINES, Iowa — An 18-year-old Des Moines woman is now charged in connection with the death of her younger brother earlier this year.

Denver Emery turned herself in to Des Moines Police on Monday afternoon. She is being charged with Child Endangerment Resulting in Death after her two-year-old brother, Calvin Trullinger, suffered fatal injuries while in the care of her and her boyfriend. 37-year-old Nicholas Rivera was charged with Child Endangerment Resulting in Death last week.

An unresponsive Calvin Trullinger was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines in May where he was pronounced dead. At the time his mother told Channel 13 that he died from lack of oxygen due to a seizure. However police say he suffered head trauma.