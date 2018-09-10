× C-SPAN Bus Visiting Iowa on ’50 Capitals Tour’

DES MOINES, Iowa — As part of a nationwide tour, a major news network has arrived in Des Moines to educate the community of their multi-platform public service.

As part of its “50 Capitals Tour” C-SPAN is in Des Moines engaging teachers, students, community members, and elected officials with interactive demonstrations of their multi-platform public service resources.

Monday morning the public was invited to tour the interior of the bus parked at the Statehouse.

Students from different schools were also on hand to learn more about what C-SPAN covers.

“Usually we`ll have students or visitors come on, and we`ll give them a brief presentation, just to talk to them more about what C-SPAN is and what we do, both in (Washington) D.C. and how we cover the government, but also within the community and the events that we go to and host,” said Ndidi Obasi with C-SPAN.

Monday afternoon students from Central Academy High School will be treated to sessions on digital media, then later in the evening representatives from C-SPAN plan to meet with Des Moines city council members.

Tuesday the bus will travel to Pella — first to Central College then later downtown where it will be open to the public to tour.