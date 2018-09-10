Ankeny Centennial is off to a 3-0 start. The Jaguars have outscored their opponents 110-7! The competition ramps up on Friday when they face Dowling. The Maroons have beaten Centennial in the state semifinals the last 2 years.
Centennial Defense Dominating
-
Dowling Poised to Make Another Title Run
-
Dowling’s Murray Combines Speed with Power
-
CIML Showdown in Soccer Semifinals
-
4th Ranked Valley Upsets #1 Dowling 20-6
-
Top Ranked Dowling Rolls Over Waukee
-
-
CIML Rules Quarterfinals, Pella Still Standing
-
Centennial Wins Second Title beating Crosstown Rival
-
FACEOFF: Ferentz on Top, Hawkeye Coaching Greats, 99-81, Valley Tops Dowling, RVTV
-
Walk to Honor Those Lost in 9/11 Terror Attacks
-
Nebraska State Patrol helps rush potentially life-saving medicine to Colorado
-
-
Dowling Wins Dramatic Soccer Shootout Over Johnston, Advances to State
-
Dowling Catholic The New #1
-
The Insiders: June 24th Edition, Remembering Michael Sadler