× Convicted Murderer Returned to Work Release Facility

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections says a convicted murderer who did not return to work release is now in custody again.

Thirty-nine-year-old Vincent Cortez Brown was absent for a head count at the Fort Des Moines Work Release Center Sunday afternoon. Officials posted a Twitter message Monday morning at 11:16 that said Brown was returned to the work release facility.

Brown is serving a sentence for second degree murder for the death of Phyllis Davis. Davis was shot and killed while driving home from work on April 8, 1996. She had unknowingly driven between two cars engaged in a gun battle. David Flores, one of those drivers, fired the shot that killed Davis. Brown was the driver of the other vehicle involved.