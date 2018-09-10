Lawsuit Accuses DHS of Ignoring Abuse of Adopted Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Attorneys representing SavannahRose Willow are filing a petition against the Department of Human Services.

Willows alleges that while under the care of Paul and Joann Drake DHS knew about the abuse and did nothing to stop it.

It all stems from a situation back in 2012.

Ankeny police arrested 45-year-old Paul Drake and his wife, 44-year-old Joann Drake after one of the Drake’s adopted children reported being locked in the basement, along with a sibling, for three to four weeks as punishment.

The child told a school employee that they were only allowed out of the locked room to go to school.

DHS has removed the 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy from the home.

Willows is seeking $500,000. We reached out to DHS for comment and haven’t heard back.