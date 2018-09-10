× Hubbell Leads in Gubernatorial Poll, But Many Iowans Still Undecided

IOWA — The first public poll of Iowa voters ahead of the 2018 election shows Fred Hubbell is leading, but there are still enough undecided voters to swing the vote either way.

Emerson College conducted the online poll last week, asking 1,000 Iowans about their choice in the November 6th election.

The poll shows Democrat Fred Hubbell with 36% of the vote right now compared to 31% for Governor Kim Reynolds. 26% said they were still undecided and 7% said they would vote for someone else.

Hubbell’s lead was beyond the margin of error of 3.2%.

The poll also found incumbent Congressman Steve King, Dave Loebsack and David Young each leading their individual races. Democrat Abby Finkenauer lead Republican Congressman Rod Blum in Iowa’s 1st District.