× Insiders 9/9/2018: What Grinnell College’s New Poll Says About Upcoming November Elections

DES MOINES, Iowa–The Grinnell College National Poll, led by one of the most reknowned pollsters in America, West Des Moines’ Ann Selzer, shows that President Donald Trump could be losing support in some key areas. And that could mean a tougher time for Republicans in November’s elections. See the full poll here on Trump’s support, immigration and kneeling during the National Anthem.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rob Sand, a Des Moines Democrat and former Iowa assistant attorney general, thinks his time prosecuting one of the biggest scandals in Iowa Lottery history has prepared him to be the next state auditor.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rob Sand takes the The Insiders Whiteboard Challenge on what his mission would be if voters make him the next state auditor.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, a possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, explains what he wants Congress to do after the arrest of a farmhand illegally in the country in connection with the death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rob Sand takes The Insiders Quick 6.