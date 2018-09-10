× Madison County Bridge Arsonist Sentenced to Probation in Second Arson Investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Alex Hoff will avoid further jail time after pleading guilty to setting a second arson fire in 20187.

On Monday entered a guilty plea to one count of Reckless Use of Fire in Polk County District Court. Hoff was accused of setting his own car on fire in March 2017 in West Des Moines. A judge sentenced Hoff to one year of probation and 50 hours of community service.

It’s the second guilty plea this year for Hoff. Earlier this year he pleaded guilty to charges of Arson and Criminal Mischief for setting the Cedar Bridge in Winterset on fire in April 2017. He was sentenced to five years probation for setting that fire along with friends Joel Davis and Alivia Bergmann. Both Davis and Bergmann were also sentenced to probation.