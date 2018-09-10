Marshalltown Homeowner Still In Recovery After Tornado in July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa- A Tornado ripped through Marshalltown July 19, tearing up downtown, and causing huge damage to two industrial plants there.

The storm also caused major damage to hundreds of homes. One at 15th and East Linn belonged to the LeRoy Himes Family. “We saw the roof coming off the buildings and we knew this was serious, and we needed to get downstairs now.”

The storm damaged the roof of their home and the windows, and water got inside the home.

The storm also totaled the family’s three vehicles.

“Rough estimate my KIA was worth $25.000, My HHR was worth $15,000 my PT Cruiser was worth $5000,” said Himes. “There was about $60 thousand dollars damage to the house.”

To top that off, Himes employer, Lennox Industries laid him off for six weeks.

“It was kind of rough, but it was kind of a blessing in disguise,” said Himes “To be able to work on my house over here, with issues with mortgage company holding up the finances this paper work didn’t get in,”

The family is still living with some friends until their house can be repaired.

“We’ve been so blessed by some many different people, by different organizations, by Samaritan’s Purse, by complete strangers, by the community itself,” said Himes. “The community has really banded together, which has encouraged me, I’ve lived in Marshalltown all my life, 48 years, it's a blessing to see everybody come together and help each other.”