‘Miffy’ Fountain Coming to Downtown Des Moines Public Library

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A new piece of public art is coming to Des Moines' Western Gateway.

The Des Moines City Council is approving an agreement tonight to bring a 10-foot tall fountain sculpture of beloved children's book character Miffy to the Downtown Public Library.

The sculpture is the work of artist Tom Sachs. The fountain will trickle from Miffy's eyes, an homage to the book "Miffy is Crying." The City of Des Moines says the sculpture "uses the image of the little bunny to comment on the commercialization of every human experience."

Miffy will be moved in later this fall.