More Than 98,000 People Have City of Des Moines Library Card

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Public Library is participating in a nationwide effort to sign people up for a library card.

The month of September is “Library Card Sign-Up” across the United States.

Des Moines Public Library Community Engagement Assistant Aaron Gernes said people have access to its new digital comic book collection.

“We have more than a 100 titles of mainly Marvel titles like ‘Black Panther’, ‘Spiderman,’ ‘Caption America,’ ‘Miss Marvel,’ all available to check out and read there. It is a really cool platform, because comics kind of fit your tablet really well,” Gernes said.

The Des Moines Public Library card offers people the chance to check out thousands of physical and virtual books, free digital access to The New York Times and Consumer Reports, $1 movie rentals and internet access.

“A big digital divide in our community where some people don’t have access to the internet at home. The library, with our free internet access and all of our public access computers upstairs allows people to connect to the internet. It helps them with jobs. It helps them stay socially connected to family members,” Gernes said.

Gernes said there are over 98,000 registered library cards in the city of Des Moines.

If interested in opening up a free library card, go to any Des Moines library location and bring a photo identification with proof of address.