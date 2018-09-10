× Walk to Honor Those Lost in 9/11 Terror Attacks

DES MOINES, Iowa – Tuesday will mark 17 years since the 9/11 terror attacks.

A memorial walk to remember those who lost their lives will be held in the metro.

The march to the capitol will begin at Waukee’s Centennial Park and end at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines. It will run from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

People can walk the entire distance or a portion of it and the route will include seven stops at fire houses along the way.

The walk is free and open the public.