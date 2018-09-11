Blood Drive Celebrates Bondurant Girl’s Golden Birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONDURANT, Iowa—You can help celebrate what would have been a golden birthday for a girl from Bondurant.

Ava Hutchinson would have turned 13 on the 13th. We first met Ava in 2016 when she asked for birthday cards for her 11th birthday.

She even appeared during RVTV’s stop in Bondurant in 2016. Keith Murphy asked Ava, “We just heard about all those cards you've been getting. What do you want for your birthday?” Ava answered, “Cards, and I want people to donate money to Children's Cancer Connection.”

Ava beat cancer in 2009, but it returned five years later. She had a big birthday bash for her 11th birthday. Ava died on September 11, 2017, just two days before her 12th birthday. Family and friends still held a blood drive in her honor. Patients with cancer typically need many blood transfusions.

This year, her parents are hosting Ava's Golden Birthday Blood Drive. It will be Saturday, September 15th from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Federated Church of Bondurant. You can schedule your blood donation time on Lifeserve Blood Center's website.