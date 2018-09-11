DMPD and Fleet Feet Host Running Safety Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Police Department is partnering with a local business to discuss safety when running.

Sergeant Paul Parizek said people began asking the police about running safety shortly after Mollie Tibbetts went missing while on a run.

“What we are really expecting and hoping to do is to give you a foundation of a little more confidence. So that whether you decide to just run with a friend, invest in some technology, or maybe move on to some self-defense classes. We’ve got some confidence built up in you, where you can get out there doing something, still exercise and be safe,” Parizek said.

The event aims to make people feel more confident when on a run. It is co-hosted with Fleet Feet.

“It was almost four years ago when Andy [Roat] at Fleet Feet first brought this idea to us. We hosted the same type of event down there at their store,” Parizek said.

Parizek will explain the importance of knowing your surroundings, using the buddy system, different types of technology, clothing items that make a runner visible, and more.

Fleet Feet Events Marketing Coordinator Kathleen Meek said one great tool for runners who like listening to music is finding vibration headphones.

“It’s a vibration right over your eardrum so that basically you are still hearing everything, because your tunnel is completely cleared out of the way, but you can also still listen to music. I’ve driven with it, because I can hear everything going around but still be on the phone talking to someone,” Meek said.

Over 1,000 people are interested in the event on Facebook, and over 100 are expected to attend.

The event is Tuesday, September 11th at 7:00 p.m. It is being held at the downtown Des Moines Public Library.