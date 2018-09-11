× Fareway Opens New Concept Store- Fareway Meat Market in Ames

AMES, Iowa- Fareway Grocery Stores in Boone has opened a first of it’s kind in Iowa- Fareway Meat Market. The store was opened near the West Ames Hy-Vee in a former sports bar.

“Oviously everybody knows us for our meat, we been successful over the years building a brand in a business around that,” said Brian Greiner, a Fareway District Manager. “This is just an opportunity for us to take that concept and a little bit different format and refocus on the meat.”

The store is designed for people heading to the stadium for tailgating, and the growing student population living in new apartments built this year on the west side of Ames.

The store concept was first launched in Omaha in 2016, another Fareway Meat Market opened in Lincoln in 2017. Company officials are glad to have one opened in Iowa, not far from the Fareway Corporate headquarters in Boone.

“Certainly were going to have some grab and go, on-the-go type of lifestyle type items with this, meal kits or something quick to have on the trip to school or work, said Greiner. “It’s a one-stop shop for sure, if you’re planning the tailgate or throw party, this is the place.”

The store is holding a ribbon cutting with the Ames Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, with the first day of business on Wednesday September 12th.