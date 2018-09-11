× Funeral Services Set for Caleb Hammond

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — 11-year-old Caleb Hammond will be laid to rest this weekend in his hometown of Oskaloosa after losing his battle with leukemia earlier this week.

Caleb and his family decided to end treatments for his cancer weeks ago. His final wish to have his casket adorned with stickers like the NASCAR drivers he loved to watch gained national attention. Caleb was honored with a trip around the track in an actual stock car weeks before his death. On Monday a moment of silence was held for him at the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis. The race was held just hours after his death.

Visitation for Caleb will beheld on Friday at the Gateway Church of the Nazarene in Osklaoosa beginning at 11:00 am. Funeral services will be held at the church on Saturday at 10:30 am. Guests are asked to wear Green Bay Packers or racing attire to the services in honor of Caleb.

“To know Caleb was to know how strong, brave, loving, caring and courageous he was,” his obituary reads, “To his parents he was their strength, the sunshine to their days, their hero but first and foremost, he was their Little Boy. Caleb was selfless and hated seeing his parents sad when he was sick, he was stubborn and held on until they all fell asleep.”