× J.D. Scholten Challenges Congressman King to Debate, or Free Throws

AMES, Iowa- J.D. Scholten has challenged 4th District Congressman Steve King to debate, but so far the Republican incumbent has not agreed to debate. Scholten held a news conference in Ames to discuss this outreach to King.

So the Democratic Challenger has made a YouTube video giving King an option. Either debate face to face, or engage in a free throw contest on the basketball court.

“As an alternative, we could also do a free-throw contest, the ball’s in your court,” said Scholten, a former professional baseball player, on his YouTube video.

“I’d like to give him some options,” said Scholten of the tongue-in-cheek video.

Over the weekend KTIV-TV in Sioux City asked King about debating his opponent.

“There’s not a clear division on issues here, nobody’s criticizing the way I vote,” said King. “They just call names, I don’t think that’s a good reason to have a debate.”

Scholten in responding to that said he would pledge to not call King names, but admitted he did one-time, when he called him Confederate Steve King, for having a Confederate flag.

He said there were issues he differed with King on.

“I’m opposing this disastrous trade war, and calling for an end to these things that make our district in Iowa bear the brunt,” said Scholten. “I want to make sure every Iowan has access to affordable healthcare, whereas he’s on the record for voting to take away healthcare away from thousands of Iowans, so clear divisions there.”

Scholten said if King does not agree to a debate, he will debate a cardboard cutout of the Congressman.