× US Flags at Gray’s Lake Honor Victims of 9/11 Attack

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the most popular trails in the metro has been transformed into a memorial for the people killed on September 11th, 2001.

The 2,977 flags that have been placed along the north side of gray’s lake park commemorate the lives of all of the victims of the 9-11 terrorist attacks. The flags will remain up throughout Tuesday.

A remembrance ceremony is being held at 8:00 a.m. at the Ankeny Fire Station on West Ash Drive.

Newton will also hold a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at its fire station.