Wahlburgers Restaurant Opens in West Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A famous family is opening their restaurant chain right here in the metro. Wahlburgers opens Tuesday at 11 A.M. in West Des Moines and they are giving away a free meal for first responders, police, fire fighters and EMS. It is located in the Jordan Creek Town Center right next to Costco.

Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlburg began their partnership with Hy-Vee when they built a Wahlburgers in the Mall of America in Minnesota in May of 2018. They plan to build 26 other Wahlburgers in the next three to five years.

Hy-Vee is also integrating Wahlburgers food into their Market Grille at select Hy-Vee stores.

Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlburg will be at the new restaurant on September 22nd at 5:30 P.M. There will be a gathering and meet and greet in the parking lot, the event is free and open to the public.